U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany King, medical director for the Valkyrie Program at Kadena Air Base, assesses a simulated trauma patient during a demonstration at the 2026 Nurse Symposium at Camp Foster, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The program enhances readiness for emergency scenarios in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 02:17
|Photo ID:
|9545768
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-ME505-1751
|Resolution:
|4769x3173
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.