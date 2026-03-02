(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany King, medical director for the Valkyrie Program at Kadena Air Base, assesses a simulated trauma patient during a demonstration at the 2026 Nurse Symposium at Camp Foster, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The program enhances readiness for emergency scenarios in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 02:17
    Photo ID: 9545768
    VIRIN: 260219-F-ME505-1751
    Resolution: 4769x3173
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium
    U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing Medical Group
    Camp Foster
    Interoperability
    2026 Nurse Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery