U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany King, medical director for the Valkyrie Program at Kadena Air Base, assesses a simulated trauma patient during a demonstration at the 2026 Nurse Symposium at Camp Foster, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The program enhances readiness for emergency scenarios in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)