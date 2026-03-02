U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Darreauna Morris, a clinical nurse assigned to the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron, prepares saline during a simulated trauma scenario at the 2026 Nurse Symposium at Camp Foster, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The Valkyrie Program prepares emergency responders for situations in which conventional blood reserves are exhausted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)
