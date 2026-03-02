U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Darreauna Morris, right, a clinical nurse assigned to the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron, performs a live contingency whole blood transfusion on Senior Airman Blake Gray, a paramedic assigned to the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron, during a Valkyrie Program demonstration at the 2026 Nurse Symposium at Camp Foster, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The program prepares providers for scenarios in which traditional blood supplies are depleted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)