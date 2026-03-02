U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Darreauna Morris, a clinical nurse assigned to the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron, presents the Valkyrie Program during the 2026 Nurse Symposium at Camp Foster, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The program provides a contingency whole blood transfusion capability for austere or resource-limited environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)