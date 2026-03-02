U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany King, medical director for the Valkyrie Program at Kadena Air Base, holds a blood bag during a demonstration at the 2026 Nurse Symposium at Camp Foster, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The demonstration explained procedural techniques used to preserve sample integrity during contingency transfusions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)