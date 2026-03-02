U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Hooten, a clinical nurse assigned to the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron, presents advancements in neonatal care and emergency transport during the 2026 Nurse Symposium at Camp Foster, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Neonatal care often requires advanced respiratory support for patients with underdeveloped lungs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)