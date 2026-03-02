U.S., Japanese providers align capabilities at Camp Foster Nurse Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Hooten, left, a clinical nurse assigned to the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron, answers questions from a Japan Air Self-Defense Force captain during a neonatal care briefing at the 2026 Nurse Symposium at Camp Foster, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. The symposium fostered collaboration between U.S. and Japanese medical professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)