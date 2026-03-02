Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Reginald Glasby, Lead Systems Technical Representative with the Communications-Electronics Command (left), discusses targeted operational support with Maj. C. Makar during a Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center briefing at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2026. CECOM personnel integrate Army Materiel Command enterprise capabilities within the Logistics Support Element (Division) to support sustainment operations and Arctic readiness requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)