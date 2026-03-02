The Army Field Support Battalion–Alaska Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2026. The Logistics Readiness Center provides installation-level sustainment support, including maintenance, supply and transportation services, enabling Arctic readiness and supporting operations associated with the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 21:15
|Photo ID:
|9545463
|VIRIN:
|260209-O-PW042-4052
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska [Image 7 of 7], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska
No keywords found.