Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska

The Army Field Support Battalion–Alaska Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2026. The Logistics Readiness Center provides installation-level sustainment support, including maintenance, supply and transportation services, enabling Arctic readiness and supporting operations associated with the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)