    Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska [Image 7 of 7]

    Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Communications-Electronics Command representatives work within the Logistics Support Element (Division) during a Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center briefing at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2026. CECOM personnel provide technical expertise and integrate Army Materiel Command enterprise capabilities to support communications systems and sustainment requirements during Arctic training operations. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 21:15
    Photo ID: 9545475
    VIRIN: 260209-O-PW042-8383
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska [Image 7 of 7], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Sustainment Command
    Army Material Command
    JPMRC
    logistics
    target news asiapacific

