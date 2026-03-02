Mr. Reginald Glasby, Lead Systems Technical Representative with the Communications-Electronics Command, discusses planned operational support and supported units during a Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center briefing at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2026. CECOM representatives provide technical expertise and integrate Army Materiel Command enterprise capabilities to support sustainment operations and Arctic readiness requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 21:15
|Photo ID:
|9545465
|VIRIN:
|260209-O-PW042-8032
|Resolution:
|3131x2164
|Size:
|939.45 KB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska
