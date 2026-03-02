Maj. C. Makar (left), Sgt. Maj. Zapata of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and Maj. Garrett Hegner review Logistics Support Element (Division) operations during a Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center briefing at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2026. The LSE (D) integrates Army Materiel Command enterprise capabilities to support sustainment requirements and enable readiness for the 11th Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|02.09.2026
|03.02.2026 21:15
|9545477
|260209-O-PW042-5489
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska
