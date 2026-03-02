Lt. Col. Eric J. Erickson provides a briefing on Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center operations and sustainment support to the 11th Airborne Division at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2026. Communications-Electronics Command representatives, positioned in the background, support Logistics Support Element (Division) operations by providing technical expertise across Army communications systems. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 21:15
|Photo ID:
|9545474
|VIRIN:
|260209-O-PW042-3960
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska [Image 7 of 7], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska
No keywords found.