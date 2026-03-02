Precision Sustainment in the Arctic: 402nd AFSB’s LSE (D) Supports 11th Airborne During JPMRC Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Eric J. Erickson provides a briefing on Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center operations and sustainment support to the 11th Airborne Division at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2026. Communications-Electronics Command representatives, positioned in the background, support Logistics Support Element (Division) operations by providing technical expertise across Army communications systems. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)