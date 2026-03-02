18th MP BSC Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. William Mann, a corrections and detention specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Correctional Activity–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, uses a map and compass during night land navigation as part of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 3, 2026. The event evaluates navigational accuracy, terrain association, and the ability to operate effectively in limited-visibility conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)