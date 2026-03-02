18th BSC Day 1

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Garza, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts a detainee search during an Expert Soldier Badge lane as part of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 3, 2026. The lane evaluates proficiency in critical warrior tasks and reinforces proper detainee handling procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9545167
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-PT551-5330
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
