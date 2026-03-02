18th MP BSC Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Payton May, a military working dog handler assigned to the 525th Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, completes the unknown-distance run during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 3, 2026. The event tests endurance, resilience, and physical readiness under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)