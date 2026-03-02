(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MP BSC Day 1 [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th MP BSC Day 1

    GERMANY

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Patrick McCann, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, observes his map during night land navigation as part of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 3, 2026. The event tests navigational proficiency, attention to detail, and the ability to operate independently in limited-visibility conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 18:22
    Photo ID: 9545177
    VIRIN: 260301-A-PT551-5869
    Resolution: 5036x5036
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MP BSC Day 1 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MP BSC Day 1
    18th MP BSC Day 1
    18th MP BSC Day 1
    18th MP BSC Day 1
    18th MP BSC Day 1
    18th MP BDE BSC Day 1
    18th MP BSC Day 1
    18th BSC Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Best Squad 2026
    18thMPBSC2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery