18th MP BSC Day 1

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Patrick McCann, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, observes his map during night land navigation as part of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 3, 2026. The event tests navigational proficiency, attention to detail, and the ability to operate independently in limited-visibility conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9545178
|VIRIN:
|260301-A-PT551-5690
|Resolution:
|7621x4763
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
