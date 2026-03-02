U.S. Army Spc. Marcus Moss, a military working dog handler assigned to the 131th Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, completes an unknown-distance ruck during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 3, 2026. The event tests endurance, resilience, and physical readiness under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9545173
|VIRIN:
|260301-A-PT551-9328
|Resolution:
|4144x5802
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th MP BSC Day 1 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.