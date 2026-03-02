18th MP BSC Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Brenton Heeter, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, emplaces a Claymore training device during an Expert Soldier Badge lane as part of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 3, 2026. The lane evaluates Soldiers on proper employment procedures and reinforces mastery of critical warrior tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)