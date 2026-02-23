A joint-surgical team of U.S. Air Force Reserve and Kittitian medical personnel perform a hysterectomy at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb. 24, 2026. As part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, conducting joint procedures enhances clinical readiness and strengthens collaboration between U.S. and Kittitian medical professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 08:11
|Photo ID:
|9541907
|VIRIN:
|260224-F-WJ837-1012
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|12.19 MB
|Location:
|KN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kittitain, U.S. Providers Deliver Specialized Surgical Care During LAMAT 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.