Kittitain, U.S. Providers Deliver Specialized Surgical Care During LAMAT 2026

A joint-surgical team of U.S. Air Force Reserve and Kittitian medical personnel perform a hysterectomy at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb. 24, 2026. As part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, conducting joint procedures enhances clinical readiness and strengthens collaboration between U.S. and Kittitian medical professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)