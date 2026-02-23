Reserve physician assistant brings surgical capability to LAMAT in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A joint-surgical team of U.S. Air Force Reserve and Kittitian medical personnel perform a hysterectomy at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb. 24, 2026. The procedure treated uterine fibroids - noncancerous growths that develop in or on the uterus which can cause pain and heavy bleeding - and was performed as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)