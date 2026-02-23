U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Emily De Leon, center, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgical physician assistant, focuses during a hysterectomy procedure at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb. 24, 2026. De Leon’s participation in the collaborative surgery supported the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission designed to strengthen regional medical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 08:11
|Photo ID:
|9541902
|VIRIN:
|260224-F-WJ837-1023
|Resolution:
|7069x4713
|Size:
|9.59 MB
|Location:
|KN
This work, Kittitain, U.S. Providers Deliver Specialized Surgical Care During LAMAT 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.