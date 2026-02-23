Kittitain, U.S. Providers Deliver Specialized Surgical Care During LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Emily De Leon, center, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgical physician assistant, focuses during a hysterectomy procedure at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb. 24, 2026. De Leon’s participation in the collaborative surgery supported the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission designed to strengthen regional medical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)