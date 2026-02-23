Kittitain, U.S. Providers Deliver Specialized Surgical Care During LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Emily De Leon, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgical physician assistant, uses suction to clear the surgical site during a surgical procedure at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb. 24, 2026. Conducting procedures inside local hospitals enhanced clinical readiness and strengthened collaboration between the U.S. Airmen and their host-nation medical counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)