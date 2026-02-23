U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Emily De Leon, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgical physician assistant, uses suction to clear the surgical site during a surgical procedure at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb. 24, 2026. The procedure was conducted during Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 in partnership with the St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 08:11
|Photo ID:
|9541903
|VIRIN:
|260224-F-WJ837-1018
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|16.39 MB
|Location:
|KN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kittitain, U.S. Providers Deliver Specialized Surgical Care During LAMAT 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.