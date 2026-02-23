Kittitain, U.S. Providers Deliver Specialized Surgical Care During LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Emily De Leon, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgical physician assistant, uses suction to clear the surgical site during a surgical procedure at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb. 24, 2026. The procedure was conducted during Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 in partnership with the St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)