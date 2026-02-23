Kittitain, U.S. Providers Deliver Specialized Surgical Care During LAMAT 2026

U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Emily De Leon, center, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgical physician assistant, works alongside Ministry of Health medical professionals during a hysterectomy at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb. 24, 2026. The procedure was part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission which integrates U.S. medical teams into host-nation facilities to support patient care, increase military readiness and strengthen long-standing regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
