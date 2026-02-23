Kittitain, U.S. Providers Deliver Specialized Surgical Care During LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kittitian Dr. Derek Jeffers, Gynecologist and Obstetrician, performs a hysterectomy at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, Feb. 24, 2026. Throughout the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, U.S. and Ministry of Health medical and support personnel exchanged expertise and improved shared surgical capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)