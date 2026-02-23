(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab [Image 7 of 7]

    AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Air Force ROTC cadets from Detachment 088 at California State University, Sacramento, gather for a group photo with members of the Phoenix Spark Lab during an innovation tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The visit familiarized cadets with Air Force innovation initiatives and provided insight into how future officers may collaborate with wing innovation cells after commissioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 18:20
    Photo ID: 9541499
    VIRIN: 260226-F-ZL248-1801
    Resolution: 7622x5081
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROTC
    USAF
    Leadership
    Airman

