AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab

Air Force ROTC cadets from Detachment 088 at California State University, Sacramento, gather for a group photo with members of the Phoenix Spark Lab during an innovation tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The visit familiarized cadets with Air Force innovation initiatives and provided insight into how future officers may collaborate with wing innovation cells after commissioning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)