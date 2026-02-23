An Air Force ROTC cadet from Detachment 088 at California State University, Sacramento, observes a 3D printer in operation during an innovation tour at Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The additive manufacturing demonstration highlighted rapid prototyping capabilities and introduced cadets to emerging technologies supporting Air Force innovation efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9541494
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-ZL248-1652
|Resolution:
|7439x4959
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.