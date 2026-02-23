AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force ROTC cadet from Detachment 088 at California State University, Sacramento, holds a 3D printed novelty item during an innovation tour at the Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The additive manufacturing demonstration introduced cadets to rapid prototyping techniques and their potential applications in future Air Force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)