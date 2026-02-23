An Air Force ROTC cadet from Detachment 088 at California State University, Sacramento, holds a 3D printed novelty item during an innovation tour at the Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The additive manufacturing demonstration introduced cadets to rapid prototyping techniques and their potential applications in future Air Force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9541497
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-ZL248-1785
|Resolution:
|6392x4261
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.