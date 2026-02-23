AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam McDonough, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark superintendent, shows 3D-printed objects created to address operational needs to Air Force ROTC cadets from Detachment 088 at California State University, Sacramento, during an innovation tour at Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The demonstration highlighted how additive manufacturing is used to rapidly develop solutions in support of Air Force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)