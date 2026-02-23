U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam McDonough, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark superintendent, shows 3D-printed objects created to address operational needs to Air Force ROTC cadets from Detachment 088 at California State University, Sacramento, during an innovation tour at Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The demonstration highlighted how additive manufacturing is used to rapidly develop solutions in support of Air Force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9541488
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-ZL248-1246
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.