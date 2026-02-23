AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force ROTC cadet from Detachment 088 at California State University, Sacramento, uses a phone to record a 3D printer during an innovation tour at the Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The additive manufacturing demonstration showcased rapid prototyping capabilities and introduced cadets to emerging technologies used in Air Force innovation efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)