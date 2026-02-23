AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force ROTC cadet from Detachment 088 at California State University, Sacramento, listens to instruction while working in a computer-aided design and manufacturing software program during an innovation tour at Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The lesson introduced cadets to design and manufacturing tools used to support Air Force innovation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)