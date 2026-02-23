AFROTC cadets explore innovation and additive manufacturing at Phoenix Spark Lab

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force ROTC cadet from Detachment 088 at California State University, Sacramento, works on a computer during an innovation tour of the Phoenix Spark Lab at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 26, 2026. The tour familiarized cadets with digital tools and processes used to support Air Force innovation and problem-solving efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)