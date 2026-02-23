S4S Leadership Engagement with 2nd and 11th Space Warning Squadrons at Buckley Space Force Base

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) command senior enlisted leader, shakes hands with Spc4. Hunter Cozart, a 2nd Space Warning Squadron mission crew chief, during an immersion visit to Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026. Timmerman recognized Cozart for his dedication to the mission, ensuring the squadron's assigned combat forces can rapidly deliver vital space effects that protect the joint warfighter.
