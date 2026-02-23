S4S Leadership Engagement with 2nd and 11th Space Warning Squadrons at Buckley Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, speaks with Spc. 4 Charles Lapeyre, an 11th Space Warning Squadron technician, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026. The immersion visit allowed the S4S command team to meet with combat squadron leadership and connect with operators, highlighting their essential role in providing theater missile tracking capabilities. The squadron has combat forces assigned to Bythewood in his role as the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander to protect allied forces globally.