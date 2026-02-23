S4S Leadership Engagement with 2nd and 11th Space Warning Squadrons at Buckley Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, shakes hands with 1st Lt. Titus Townsend, a 2nd Space Warning Squadron flight commander, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026. Bythewood recognized Townsend for his exceptional leadership in ensuring his assigned combat forces can seamlessly deliver strategic missile warning data to protect and defend the United States.