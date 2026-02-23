S4S Leadership Engagement with 2nd and 11th Space Warning Squadrons at Buckley Space Force Base

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) command senior enlisted leader, shakes hands with Spc. 3 Jake Haverstock, an 11th Space Warning Squadron technician, during a visit to Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026. Haverstock was recognized for his exceptional efforts in helping the unit deliver 24/7 missile warning data to the joint force, directly supporting S4S's mission to protect and defend the nation.
