S4S Leadership Engagement with 2nd and 11th Space Warning Squadrons at Buckley Space Force Base

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) command senior enlisted leader, speaks with Spc. 3 Jake Haverstock, an 11th Space Warning Squadron technician, during an immersion visit to Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026. The squadron has combat forces assigned to the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, utilizing advanced tracking systems to deliver theater missile warning that protects U.S. and international partners.