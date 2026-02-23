S4S Leadership Engagement with 2nd and 11th Space Warning Squadrons at Buckley Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, shakes hands with Spc. 4 Charles Lapeyre, an 11th Space Warning Squadron technician, during an immersion visit to Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026. Bythewood recognized Lapeyre for his role in helping the squadron deliver strategic missile warning to the United States and its international partners. S4S leaders regularly engage with frontline combat units to connect with personnel who protect and defend the space domain.