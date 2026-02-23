S4S Leadership Engagement with 2nd and 11th Space Warning Squadrons at Buckley Space Force Base

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space (S4S) command senior enlisted leader, converses with Spc. 3 Jake Haverstock, an 11th Space Warning Squadron technician, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026. Timmerman’s engagement with frontline combat personnel is a key part of the S4S strategy to connect leadership with the Guardians who actively defend U.S. interests through advanced space operations.
Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 12:19
Photo ID:
|9540369
VIRIN:
|260226-X-KO270-1069
Resolution:
|6852x4568
Size:
|3.25 MB
Location:
|BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
