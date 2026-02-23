(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

    KAITA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Ground Self-Defense members with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, Taz Tomota, center-right, the installation exercise planner for Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Tetsuya Hanafusa, right, a liaison officer with Installation Protection, Station Operations, MCAS Iwakuni, pose for a photo at Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. Tomota, Hanafusa and members of the JGSDF were recognized for their support during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9535537
    VIRIN: 260220-M-MN099-1133
    Resolution: 7775x5186
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: KAITA, HIROSHIMA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ella Cadby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026
    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    unity
    alliance
    13th Brigade
    USINDOPACOM
    Bilateral Readiness
    Nankai Rescue 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery