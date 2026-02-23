MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense members with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, Taz Tomota, center-right, the installation exercise planner for Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Tetsuya Hanafusa, right, a liaison officer with Installation Protection, Station Operations, MCAS Iwakuni, pose for a photo at Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. Tomota, Hanafusa and members of the JGSDF were recognized for their support during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)