MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Forshee, left, the executive officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and a native of Texas, gives a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, a certificate of appreciation at Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. Members of the JGSDF were presented with a certificate of appreciation recognizing their support during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)