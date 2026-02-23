(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 [Image 6 of 8]

    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

    KAITA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Taz Tomota, the installation exercise planner for Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, holds a coin given to him by Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshitomo Hashizume, the commanding general of the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, at Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. Tomota was recognized for helping coordinate exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 with U.S. Marines and the JGSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ella Cadby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    unity
    alliance
    13th Brigade
    USINDOPACOM
    Bilateral Readiness
    Nankai Rescue 2026

