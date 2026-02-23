MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Taz Tomota, the installation exercise planner for Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, holds a coin given to him by Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshitomo Hashizume, the commanding general of the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, at Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. Tomota was recognized for helping coordinate exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 with U.S. Marines and the JGSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)