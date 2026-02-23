MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshitomo Hashizume, right, the commanding general of the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, thanks Tetsuya Hanafusa, a liaison officer with Installation Protection, Station Operations, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, for his efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 at Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. Hanafusa was recognized for helping coordinate exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 with the JGSDF and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)