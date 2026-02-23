MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Brigade, Middle Army, hold certificates of appreciation at Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. Members of the JGSDF 13th Brigade, Middle Army, were presented with certificates of appreciation recognizing their support during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)