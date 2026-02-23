MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshitomo Hashizume, left, the commanding general of the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Forshee, right, the executive officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Taz Tomota, center-left, the installation exercise planner for MCAS Iwakuni, and Tetsuya Hanafusa, a liaison officer with Installation Protection, Station Operations at MCAS Iwakuni, pose for a photo at Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. Tomota, Hanafusa and members of the JGSDF were recognized for their support during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)