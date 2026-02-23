(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026 [Image 1 of 8]

    MCAS Iwakuni Awards JGSDF members for their efforts during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

    KAITA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Forshee, left, the executive officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and a native of Texas, gives a staff member with Japan ground Self-Defense Force, 13th Brigade, Middle Army, a certificate of appreciation at Camp Kaitaichi, Hiroshima, Japan, Feb. 20, 2026. Members of the JGSDF were presented with a certificate of appreciation recognizing their support during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)

    unity
    alliance
    13th Brigade
    USINDOPACOM
    Bilateral Readiness
    Nankai Rescue 2026

