Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Andrew Hutchison, 419th Medical Squadron officer-in-charge of the Nevis dental team, repairs a dental filling on a Nevisian patient at Charlestown Dental Clinic in Charlestown, Nevis, Feb. 24, 2026. Hutchison, a member of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026, partnered with local dental providers to deliver a variety of services including fillings, extractions, cleanings and preventative care. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)