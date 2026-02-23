Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026

U.S. Air Force Reserve Tech. Sgt. Courtney Hubenthal, 419th Medical Squadron dental technician, assists in the repair of a dental filling on a Nevisian patient at Charlestown Dental Clinic in Charlestown, Nevis, Feb. 24, 2026. This procedure was part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, a mutually beneficial engagement that combines humanitarian assistance with real-world collaboration in a joint-clinical setting. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
