(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026 [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026

    CHARLESTOWN, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Tech. Sgt. Courtney Hubenthal, 419th Medical Squadron dental technician, assists in the repair of a dental filling on a Nevisian patient at Charlestown Dental Clinic in Charlestown, Nevis, Feb. 24, 2026. This procedure was part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, a mutually beneficial engagement that combines humanitarian assistance with real-world collaboration in a joint-clinical setting. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 20:25
    Photo ID: 9535443
    VIRIN: 240226-F-IH091-1002
    Resolution: 5165x7755
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: CHARLESTOWN, KN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026
    Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026
    Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026
    Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026
    Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026
    Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    419th Medical Squadron
    LAMAT
    LAMAT26
    Saint Kitts and Nevis
    Nevis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery